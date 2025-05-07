Lady Gaga Brazil Concert Bombing Suspect Was Deported from U.S. by Trump

A migrant deported from the United States is the suspected terrorist behind the bombing plot at a Lady Gaga concert in Brazil.

Brazilian authorities revealed this week that they arrested 44-year-old Luis da Sliva after he planned to kill Lady Gaga fans at her blowout concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

The concert was attended by a record-breaking 2.5 million fans and da Silva wanted “livestream the execution of children and set up bombs close to the stage,” per the New York Post.

“He said that the singer was a Satanist and that he was going to perform a Satanist ritual too, killing a child during the show,” Rio de Janeiro Civil Police secretary, officer Felipe Curi, told reporters on Monday.

Brazilian authorities say da Silva was deported from the United States recently for unknown reasons. He was arrested along with a 17-year-old boy hours before the concert and the “pair allegedly used Discord to try and radicalize others, including teenagers, to carry out attacks against children and members of the LGBTQ+ community who were attending the concert,” according to the Post.

Sao Paulo congressman Erika Hilton wrote on X that da Silva led a group that “promoted pedophilia, misogyny and LGBTphobia through social media.”

Rio de Janeiro Civil Police Chief Luiz Lima, who oversees the Department for the Repression of Computer Crimes, said that hundreds of lives were saved by the arrest.

“It was an integrated action that saved hundreds of lives. These groups, which are organized, have goals to achieve notoriety, to gather more spectators, more participants, the majority of whom are teenagers, many of them children, said Lima.

