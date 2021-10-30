Lightning struck twice for a lucky Maryland man who recently claimed his second $2 million lottery prize.

The unidentified retired utility worker from Wicomico County, Maryland, won the last top prize on the $30 scratch-off game “$2,000,000 Richer,” marking his second $2 million win from scratch-off tickets, according to the Maryland Lottery.

In the midst of the pandemic, the 65-year-old winner purchased two “2,000,000 Richer” scratch-off tickets while out running errands. Upon scratching the first ticket, he won $100. When he scratched the second ticket, he realized he won big, the Maryland Lottery says.

Due to the pandemic, the man did not claim his lottery prize until recently, according to UPI. Instead, he secured the ticket in his home safe and claimed his prize just days before the expiration date.

According to the Maryland Lottery, there are no top prizes left to win on “$2,000,000 Richer” scratch tickets, and the final day to claim a prize from one of the tickets is November 1.

“I was just a bit nervous,” he told the Maryland Lottery. “I worried that I could have a fire (at home) that would burn it up, that the ticket’s expiration date might come up and even had just a bit of doubt that it was really real.”

After his first win, he used his funds to help finance his retirement and treat his family to a vacation, he told lottery officials. Following his latest win, he informed officials he has plans for home improvements and another family vacation.

He provided a word of caution to those hoping to hit it big.

“Be realistic and make sure that when you play that you aren’t just playing for the big jackpot,” he said, according to lottery officials. “Play for enjoyment and as long as you enjoy what you are doing, win or lose, you’ve already won.”