An Australian airline opened an investigation after baggage handlers were caught apparently moving luggage in a rough manner.

Video footage shows the handlers tossing numerous pieces of luggage onto a conveyor belt, Business Insider reported Sunday.

At one point, one of the workers tosses a suitcase into the air and another throws a bag so hard, it flips over the side of the conveyor belt and onto the floor, video footage from 10 News First shows.

The outlet said the incident happened inside Melbourne Airport:

One viewer who watched the clip said, “Yeah, it shouldn’t be done like that,” adding he would be “very unhappy” if those were his bags.

A spokesperson for Qantas Airways Limited later confirmed the men did work for Qantas subcontractor Swissport Australia, saying the behavior was “clearly not acceptable.”

Swissport CEO Brad Moore also condemned the behavior, adding the men were “stood down pending urgent investigation,” according to a staff note.

He also said, “Disrespectful behavior to our customer luggage and personal effects will not be tolerated and will result in serious disciplinary action.”

One social media user who commented on an image of the baggage handlers told travelers, “If you have anything remotely fragile: Carry it on.”

Laughing baggage handlers caught slamming bags at airport https://t.co/pQUT8WaV6L pic.twitter.com/Bm3QRH1WHR — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2022

Qantas reportedly fired two of the workers involved in the incident. Now, people want to know how their baggage is being treated at airports and if they needed more insurance, 7 News Australia reported Sunday.

Canstar Insurance Expert Steve Mickenbecker told the outlet, “Travel insurance does protect you. Now, first up if you have a problem with your baggage your first port of call is the airline. They will actually pay the first … they’re liable. There’s a limit on their liability though.”

When asked how to prove it, he said travelers need before and after photos because “It becomes particularly important if you have an item of great value or significant value in your baggage.”