A human penis was reportedly found in a gas station parking lot on Monday in Mobile, Alabama, according to Fox News.

The organ may have belonged to a 29-year-old motorcyclist involved in a fatal accident that morning which occurred on I-10, the Mobile Police Department told the outlet on Wednesday.

A law enforcement spokesperson explained, “The deceased was riding a motorcycle and lost control and fell off. Unfortunately, multiple vehicles struck him,” adding the organ found in the parking lot did not have a connection to a murder or assault.

Motorcycle accidents can lead to dismemberment, and when a motorcycle hits a guardrail it can cut off a rider’s arm, leg, or even their torso, per Motorcycles Data.

“Accidents can happen in an instant, and you may not be able to avoid hitting the guard rail no matter how much you try,” the website said.

An image shows the gas station where the member was discovered:

Dismembered human penis found at Alabama gas station https://t.co/LRbJkrrRQh pic.twitter.com/6r7wTQfMQ4 — New York Post (@nypost) February 1, 2023

The victim was identified as a man named Christopher Means, who officers said was found lying in the middle lane of Eastbound I-10.

He was eventually pronounced dead. Authorities noted one car stayed at the scene. Now, they are looking for the other drivers possibly involved in the case.

A gas station employee reportedly found the organ at the location near Navco Road and McVay Drive. Officials did not reveal how it got there, but “local reports say that surveillance video appeared to show it fall from a truck that had stopped to get fuel,” the Fox article said, noting the investigation is active.

There are risks in riding motorcycles, and those who do are more likely to be injured or have something worse happen to them, Money Geek reported in December.

“In 2020 alone, 5,579 motorcyclists and passengers were killed and 84,000 were injured, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” the site reads.