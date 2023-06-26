Dressed in a floor length ball gown, a tiara, and a black sash that reads “Finally Retired,” Lynne Gomez was surprised with her dream car at her retirement party from an Atlanta restaurant.

Gomez was a server for Ray’s on the River for 38 years. She started working at the restaurant just a year after it opened in 1985, Fox5 Atlanta reported.

She met her husband at the restaurant, and they celebrated their wedding at the restaurant, too.

Known for attention to detail and professionalism, Gomez always has customers requesting her to be their server.

Ray’s Restaurant founder, Ray Schoebaum surprised Gomez with her dream car, a white Mazda Miata.

“Lynne is so personable and has an amazing work ethic,” Schoenbaum said. “We will miss her as will the staff and so many of our guests and wish her the best in her retirement.”

Gomez plans to move to Florida.

Ray’s Restaurant owns three locations: Ray’s on the River, Ray’s at Killer Creek and Ray’s in the City.