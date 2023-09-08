Eleven-year-old Kaley Bastine, who has been fundraising since she was six years old, has raised more than $50,000 for local Pennsylvania Police Departments and is still going.

On August 26, Kaley hosted an ice cream social at Mogie’s Irish Pub for Lower Burrell’s police dog, Buc, Police 1 reported. The event raised $6,705.

Families and their dogs gathered at the pub to eat ice cream, listen to music, and buy basket raffle tickets.

“The thing that inspires me the most is kids get to come have fun, and the dogs can have fun, too — and the police can be helped,” Kaley told the news outlet.

Kaley's mother, Jamie Bastine, posted photos and messages from Kaley on Facebook, thanking everyone for their support.





Buc is a two-year-old German Shepherd. Funds raised from the ice cream social will help the department cover his training expenses, medical bills, and food.

Lower Burrell’s K-9 unit is entirely funded by donations, according to Officer Aaron Rodgers. The police station sells Buc t-shirts for $25 each and garners additional funding through events like Kaley’s.

Jamie Bastine could not be more proud of her daughter.

“You grow up looking up to people older than you,” Jamie said. “I should look up to my daughter.”