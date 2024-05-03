Report: Britney Spears ‘Safe’ After ‘Major Fight’ with Boyfriend at Chateau Marmont

Pop star Britney Spears is reportedly “home and safe” following what has been described as a “major fight” with her boyfriend at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

“Paramedics were called to the hotel, but Spears left with her security team,” CNN reported a source said.

Neither Spears nor her representatives have given a statement on the report.

News of the fight comes after Britney Spears posted a text slide on her Instagram account in which she said that the “news is fake.”

“I would like respect at this time,” she said. “The news is fake!!!”

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it.” https://t.co/e6muznaTtT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 19, 2023

“I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger everyday !!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie f ???” she continued.

“Goddesses out there, I’m reaching my higher power and furthermore, I hope you guys are too!!! ! need a new toothbrush right now PS … I need an espresso!! PSS …Not sure why I feel the need to share this … I guess I’m just a girl and I’m on my period so I’m bitchy … shit !!! I also twisted my ankle last night and paramedics showed up at my door illegally. They never came in my room but I felt completely harassed. I’m moving to Boston !!! Peace.”

Britney Spears has become notorious in the past two years for posting bizarre, inexplicable nudes of herself on social media. Last October, she took it to near-pornographic levels when she shared a photo of herself sprawled out naked on the bed as her hand covered her nipple and her thigh covered her nether region.

“I have a premiere for a movie this week ‘THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY PUSSY’ !!!!” she captioned.

"My opinion is this: All kinds of powerful men and women did terrible things to a young Britney Spears, and today she’s still shielding them because her career comes first; because manufacturing a provably false accusation against a dead man is safe." https://t.co/w62ZtEdRed — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 26, 2023

It represented a pattern going all the way back to when she celebrated the ending of her father’s conservatorship by posting nude photos of herself, a trend she has gleefully continued for nearly a year. As Breitbart News reported in May of 2022, her fans eventually became so panicked by the behavior that they begged her to stop.

