Talk about a bargain! An Alabama woman purchased a designer wedding dress valued at $6,000 for only $25.00 at a Goodwill in Birmingham.

Emmali Osterhoudt shared her find in a TikTok video that has amassed three million views, Al.com reported.

“It fits me like a glove,” Osterhoudt said in the video. “It wouldn’t need virtually any sort of alterations.”

Not yet engaged, Osterhoudt found the dress, designed by Galia Lahav, while on a shopping trip for picture frames.

Paris Hilton and Beyonce are amongst the elite who have worn designs by Galia Lahav. The Israeli designer takes between six to nine months to design and create a dress.

“I do believe this dress might actually have been God’s plan, or like, pretty much, fate,” she said. “Maybe in a few years, I’ll make a video actually wearing the dress (at my wedding). Who knows?”

This would not be the first donation found to be worth thousands of dollars.

At a Savers in New Hampshire, a woman purchased a $4 “long long painting” which is predicted to go up in an auction for $250,000, Newsweek reported.