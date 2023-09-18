50 Yard Challenge Creator Mows Texas Police Officer’s Lawn

Rodney Smith Jr. is known for motivating young men and women to give back by mowing the lawns of first responders, single moms, elderly citizens, the disabled, and veterans.

Smith, with Raising Men & Women Lawn Care Service, has seen 4,948 children complete the 50 Yard Challenge, which asks undertakers to mow 50 lawns for free. Now, Smith is undertaking a challenge of his own. His mission is to cut the lawns of law enforcement officers in each of the 50 states.

People can submit nominations on the website, and that is how Smith met Officer Carla Strauser in Arlington, Texas.

Rodney heard about the tremendous effort Officer Strauser puts into Santa Cops each year — and thought she deserved a little kindness in return. So he stopped by her house and mowed her lawn! 3/ pic.twitter.com/fwBbEi8afV — Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) September 14, 2023

Smith reached out to Officer Stauser to let her know she was nominated. Officer Stauser graciously accepted Smith’s proposal to mow her lawn.

Stauser has been with the Arlington Police Department for nearly 30 years.