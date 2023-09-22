A 911 call from Charleston County, South Carolina, reveals what happened after the pilot of a missing fighter jet ejected on Sunday and needed help.

The aircraft was identified as an F-35B Lightning II fighter jet, NBC News reported Friday. According to Breitbart News, military officials on Monday located debris while searching for the missing Marine fighter jet.

Aerial video footage shows the crash site where the jet apparently went down:

“The debris field was located two hours northeast of Joint Base Charleston. Joint Base Charleston transferred incident command to the Marine Corps on Monday night once the debris field was found, officials announced,” the outlet said, noting authorities described the incident as a “mishap” and opened an investigation into the matter.

Personnel from Joint Base Charleston and @MCASBeaufortSC, in close coordination with local authorities, have located a debris field in Williamsburg County. The debris was discovered two hours northeast of JB Charleston. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 18, 2023

After the pilot ejected Sunday, he parachuted into a resident’s backyard, an audio clip reveals.

“We got a pilot at our house and he says he got ejected. He ejected from the plane. So we just see if we could get some ambulance, please,” the 911 caller tells the dispatcher.

The pilot then gets on the call and details what happened in comments to the dispatcher.

“We have a military jet crash. I’m the pilot. We need to get rescue rolling. I’m not sure where the airplane is. It would have crash landed somewhere. I ejected,” he explained.

Per the NBC article, the pilot also said he was 47 years old, he ejected due to an “aircraft failure,” and his back was hurting. He was later transported to a hospital and discharged late Monday.

One resident told reporters he believes he heard the jet crash, stating, “I heard the plane coming across. I said, ‘That plane is mighty low.’ Then I heard, ‘Boom!'”

There were no reports of anyone being hurt on the ground after the crash, according to the NBC report, which also said the jet was part of a training squadron.

It had taken off from Joint Base Charleston on Sunday afternoon and was one of two aircrafts performing routine training.