‘It Keeps You Going’: 95-Year-Old Iowa Man Still Farms Every Week

A 95-year-old Iowa man refuses to let living in an assisted living facility keep him away from his passion: farming.

Bob Pflughaupt’s son-in-law picks him up from the facility and takes him to visit his farm every week, which allowed him to complete a harvest in October with his own crew, WSAW reported.

“You’ve got to have the will to farm,” the senior said, adding that “it keeps you going.”

Pflughaupt is a lifelong farmer who grew up on a farm before raising his two daughters on one as well.

“I just enjoyed working out there with Dad all the time,” one of his daughters, Jan Jeffries, told the local outlet. “We were busy all the time. We had livestock, we were grinding feed, we were planting corn.”

Earlier in 2023, Pflughaupt even managed to grow corn stalks outside of his unit at the assisted living facility and hosted a contest among fellow residents to see who could guess the height of the crops.

The outlet added that Pflughaupt looks back on his life as a farmer “fondly” and still keeps up-to-date on agricultural news and issues.