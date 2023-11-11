Bambi, Esquire: Deer Smashes into University of Michigan Law Library

A deer found itself face-first in books when it broke into the University of Michigan’s law library in a scene that could have been straight out of a movie.

A second-year law student at the school, Emma Duggan, witnessed the surprise entrance of the buck on October 27, capturing pictures that have since made rounds on social media.

The University of Michigan Law School shared Duggan’s photos on X, showing the broken window from where the deer jumped in and the animal looking hilariously out-of-place in the hallway.

A video shared by the official account also showed the outside point-of-view of the deer’s attempts to leap through a window.

“Everybody wants to get into Michigan law,” the law school wrote, adding, “We’re happy to share that nobody was injured, and the deer was let out through another door.”

Everybody wants to get into Michigan Law. 😅 This afternoon, a deer jumped through a window of the Michigan Law Library and ended up on the first floor beneath the Reading Room. We’re happy to share that nobody was injured and the deer was let out through another door. pic.twitter.com/Y17bdu46dn — Michigan Law School (@UMichLaw) October 27, 2023

Duggan said it reminded her of “a bit by comedian John Mulaney about a horse let loose in hospital.”

“Aside from the general confusion, my second thought was: I take your horse in the hospital and raise you a deer in the law library,” Duggan said to MLive.

“I think eventually everything’s going to be okay, but I have no idea what’s going to happen next… because there’s a horse loose in the hospital!” Mulaney says in his Netflix special, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City. The joke was meant to be a metaphor for Donald Trump’s presidency.

Duggan told the outlet that the initial experience was startling but now sees the humor in it, wishing she had the Mulaney bit in mind to make better jokes at the time.

“I never managed to make that reference anywhere (until now),” she said.