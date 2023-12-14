An Indiana boy with autism has become the youngest American to get CPR certified, just two days before his ninth birthday.

Ronin Norris of New Haven received his certification on Sunday, through a program put together by the East Central Fire Territory and East Allen Career Center, CBS Channel 15 reports.

Children receive “hands-on training” through the course, and are able to become officially certified to perform CPR if an emergency situation arises.

Ronin’s mother, Devin Norris, said he’s been waiting to get his certification all year.

“He’s been looking forward to his birthday not because he was having a birthday, but because he could get CPR certified — like that’s what he’s been counting down for,” she told the outlet.

Dreaming of becoming a paramedic in one day, Ronin is one step closer to accomplishing his goals.

He even carries a medical bag with him at school, containing first aid items “like bandages, cotton balls, and hand sanitizer.”

According to Ronin’s mom, he’s working hard at his passion.

“If he wants to be a paramedic, if he wants to be a firefighter, if he wants to be anything in the service then he has to finish school, and that’s kind of his motivator,” Devin said.

The EMT Instructor at East Allen Career Center said he’s both proud and impressed by the nine-year-old.

“To see a young individual that wants to give back to his community and be something like a paramedic, it’s just awesome to see,” instructor Scott Mabee said.

Ronin was diagnosed with autism at three years old. According to Devin, that’s when his love for emergency responders began.

“He was just drawn to it. That was his thing,” she recalled.

The elementary school student spends time watching paramedic videos and spending time with Mabee to prepare himself for knowing his way around an ambulance one day.

After receiving his official CPR certification Wednesday, Ronin was “surprised with emergency service patches from people across the country,” CBS reported. Now, he has more to add to his own patch collection.

“The fact that he got so much and people wanted to do that for him, it was just awesome,” Devin said.

Ronin’s love for first responders and emergency medicine comes from his passion for helping people, he said.