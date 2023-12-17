West Virginians Honor Fallen Veterans at ‘Wreaths Across America Day’

Hundreds of people gathered at West Virginia National Cemetery on Saturday to place thousands of wreaths on the graves of military veterans for Wreaths Across America Day.

Around 700 people volunteered their time to continue the tradition held since the organization was established in 2007, 12WBOY reported.

A total of 6,300 wreaths were laid down, with some of the volunteers sharing what inspired them to partake in the annual event.

Kathie Staten has been participating for years, and told the local outlet she was carrying on the tradition for her father.

“I started doing it with my dad years ago, ‘cause he was Commander of American Legion in Elkins and he started at the little Arlington Cemetery in Elkins and I’ve always come to this cemetery and continue to honor him,” Staten said. “My father passed away about six years ago and this is just a tradition that I keep on, and I actually bring his name tag and his American Legion coin with me every year. He does it with me every year.”

Wreaths Across America Day isn’t relegated to West Virginia or even the U.S. — but across more than 3,400 cemeteries across the world.

The nonprofit organization also holds a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery each year, garnering volunteers such as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at previous events.

Love how Justice Clarence Thomas quietly lays wreaths with all the other volunteers every year at Arlington National Cemetery for #wreathsacrossamerica to honor those who have the ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/xerCBt8ICM — emily miller (@emilymiller) December 17, 2022

It was 1992 when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company in Maine, had a surplus heading into the Christmas season. The business owner began placing his excess wreaths on the veteran graves in Arlington each year, gaining more and more attention until Worcester, veterans, and other groups formed Wreaths Across America.

The wreath coordinator for West Virginia National Cemetery and Grafton National Cemetery, Cliff VanGilder, said one of the group’s missions is to teach and inspire the newer generations.

“We want to teach our younger generation, we want the schools, all the schools to be a part of this,” VanGilder told 12WBOY.

“We want to see the surrounding counties come out here because all these people in here, that are laid in here paid the ultimate sacrifice,” he continued, adding that the fallen servicemen and women have “all fought for our freedoms that we have today.”

Anna Eagle, a member of the U.S. National Guard’s youth program, participated in her second Wreaths Across America day in West Virginia.

“My mom’s in the army, my dad’s in the army, my step dad was a marine, and just really important for me and I also have probably a couple of relatives here, we were actually looking for the graves,” she said.

When the wreaths are done looking pretty on the graves, VanGilder said they will be placed in Tygart Lake as part of local fish habitats.

The coordinator added that community members are welcome to sponsor wreaths throughout the whole year.