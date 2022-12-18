Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was spotted volunteering at Arlington National Cemetery Saturday, honoring the nation’s veterans.

Thomas was laying wreaths at the cemetery alongside Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization that organizes a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington each year. He was seen in a photo with D.C.-based journalist Emily Miller, which she later shared on Twitter.

Miller added that Thomas was also spending time supporting Gold Star families at Arlington.

This is not the first time Thomas has been spotted honoring America’s veterans at Arlington National Cemetery, as he was seen in a photograph helping clean up the cemetery in 2013. Furthermore, Thomas has been known to lay wreaths for veterans for several years, the Western Journal noted.

Saturday marked National Wreaths Across America Day, where wreaths are not only placed at Arlington National Cemetery, but across more than 3,400 cemeteries in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad.

The annual tradition began in 1992 when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company in Maine, had a surplus of wreaths for the Christmas season. Worchester then made arrangements to place some of the wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery.

The tribute continued each year and gained national attention in 2005 when a touching photo of several tombstones had wreaths placed on them while covered by snow. The image went viral, and two years later, Worcester, veterans, and other groups formed Wreaths Across America while continuing their annual veteran tribute.

