Heroic Michigan Cop Rescues Elderly Woman from Burning Truck

Michigan police have released shocking footage showing a heroic officer racing to rescue an elderly woman from a burning vehicle last Saturday.

Fraser cop Cameron Rieper was caught on video charging towards a pickup truck that had crashed into a median and became engulfed in flames in Macomb County late Saturday night, FOX2 Detroit reported.

“There was flames in like the bed area of the truck and then the engine compartment was just starting to catch on fire,” Rieper told the outlet.

Dashcam video shows the moment the officer ran toward the driver’s door as the fire raged on.

Rieper reported that the elderly woman trapped inside the burning truck initially appeared to be confused and began clutching the steering wheel when he tried to pull her to safety.

The cop, a former firefighter, used his skills to eventually get the lady out of the vehicle and out of harm’s way as the flames grew.

The unnamed victim is currently recovering in the hospital from non-life-threatening injuries, the outlet reported.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.