WATCH — ‘Brave Heroes’: First Responders, Fisherman Rescue Child Who Spent Entire Night Lost in Woods

A child who went missing in Washington State is safe again thanks to first responders and a fisherman who worked together to find her.

When seven-year-old Shelby Wolff wandered away from her family’s campsite at Lake Merwin Campers Hideaway in August, she became trapped on a steep hillside over the lake, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office recounted in a social media post on Thursday.

Deputies, detectives, and search and rescue crew members looked for Shelby all night, but it was a fisherman who heard her cries for help the following morning. Once he called 911, rescuers quickly responded to the area to save the little girl.

Video footage shows crews surrounding Shelby, who is sitting among trees, mud, and sharp rocks, wearing a t-shirt and shorts:

Crews Rescue Missing Girl

“I’m gonna help you down to the deputy, okay?” one of the crew members tells her. The rescuers then hand her off to each other as they work to get the little girl to their boat.

Once they place her in the boat, a crew member hands what appears to be a blanket or coat to Shelby. “There you go. Put that on ya. It’s kind of big, but it’ll keep you warm,” he tells her before they set off to reunite Shelby with her family.

The sheriff’s office said it shared the clip to show her “incredible bravery” after spending an entire night alone in the woods. The agency also commended the crew’s efforts to rescue her.

Social media users also expressed their gratitude, one person writing, “Thank you! Our entire lake community were praying for this little girl! Appreciate all those involved!”

“Wow! What a brave little girl! And what brave heroes saved her. Right to my eyes with happy ending,” another user commented.

According to Fox Weather, Shelby recently started second grade and is doing fine.

