WATCH — ‘He Really Deserves It’: High School Janitor Rolls on Ground When Students Surprise Him with Jeep

A janitor at a high school in Virginia got the surprise of his life on Monday when students made his dream come true.

Francis Apraku works at James Madison High School in Vienna, where he is a favorite among the young people, Fox 5 reported.

To celebrate his birthday, students fundraised for several months because they had heard Apraku say his dream was to own a Jeep Wrangler someday.

According to a GoFundMe page, more than $20,000 was raised to make the surprise a big one.

“Hello, our names are Bennett, Nick H, Nick T, Artin, Joey, Yousif, and Logan,” the students wrote on the page, noting that Apraku moved to America — away from his family — a few years ago.

“Ever since we met Francis he has been super kind and friendly and sometimes even says prayers for us,” the students said, adding that he had always wanted that particular vehicle but could not afford it. Therefore, they wanted to make it happen.

When the big surprise was revealed to Apraku on Monday, he could not contain his joy and gratitude.

“I will give thanks to Almighty God for making today for me. Today is a great day for me, and I didn’t believe this would happen in my life,” he stated.

The moment he saw the Jeep, Apraku fell to the ground and threw his hands up in the air, as he was filled with happiness. He was also seen hugging people who were there to celebrate with him, according to WUSA 9.

When speaking about Apraku’s reaction to the gift, one of the students said, “It feels incredible, like no other feeling. I mean, truly. And I’m also excited to see him whipping it around school and seeing him every day. But I think he really deserves it. It’s really special.”

A local car dealer named Andy also helped the young people find the vehicle, which came with a big red bow, the Fox 5 report said.

“This day, the ninth of September, I will never, ever forget,” Apraku said as those gathered clapped.