In a historic event, New York City’s Times Square Ball dropped eight times in the lead-up to America’s 250th birthday celebrations.

The ball usually drops on New Year’s Eve, when massive crowds gather in Times Square to ring in the New Year, Fox 43 noted Friday.

Starting on Friday, the ball dropped eight times, marking midnight across every U.S. time zone and territory, the outlet explained.

“The event is part of the inaugural Giving 4th Broadcast Benefit Show, organized by America250 to launch a nationwide charitable giving initiative tied to the country’s semiquincentennial,” the outlet said, noting the event was not open to the public.

America 250 shared a timeline of the ball drops:

Times Square hosted a patriotic ball drop on January 1, just minutes after midnight to celebrate America’s 250th, according to Breitbart News:

In a press release from America250, a ‘nonpartisan organization charged by Congress with leading the celebration and commemoration’ of when the Declaration of Independence was signed, it was revealed that there would be a ‘surprise second post-midnight’ ball drop at 12:04 a.m. on January 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, several countries across the world also joined in the nation’s birthday celebrations overnight and into Saturday.

Romania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Toiu Oana said, “On this special day, I extend my warmest wishes to the American people and to our friends and partners across the United States.”

Breitbart News noted that citizens and visitors will celebrate on Saturday in Washington, DC, with what has been described as the “largest” fireworks display in American history.

Rosie Rios, chair of America250, said of the Times Square ball drop: