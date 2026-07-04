PHOTOS — Countries Around the World Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday: ‘Happy U.S. Independence Day!’

Several countries are celebrating what America means to the world on her highly anticipated 250th birthday.

Overnight and into Saturday, July 4th, clips and photos of those celebrations were seen online with those nations joining in the patriotic red, white, and blue light displays.

In Paris, France, the iconic Eiffel Tower was lit up with “USA 250” as the structure glittered in the night sky. “The lighting is part of a wider summer program organized by the City of Paris celebrating the historic friendship between France and the United States,” Oliya Scootercaster’s post read:

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan, celebrated the anniversary with Japanese Defense Minister Koizumi Shinjiro and Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko among the guests at the event, according to Breitbart News.

“The party was held on Odaiba, an artificial island in Tokyo Bay that serves as a high-tech shopping and entertainment district for the city. The island is reached by a two-level bridge known as the Rainbow Bridge, which is beautifully illuminated at night,” the report said. The lighting on the bridge was changed to America’s colors of red, white, and blue for the celebration on Friday, as were the lights on Tokyo Tower.”

Romania Minister of Foreign Affairs Toiu Oana on Saturday wished everyone a “Happy U.S. Independence Day!” and shared images of structures in her country lit up with America’s patriotic colors.

“On this special day, I extend my warmest wishes to the American people and to our friends and partners across the United States,” she wrote:

As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence, we honor a landmark moment and its founding document whose principles have inspired generations in the pursuit of freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and national sovereignty. The Declaration of Independence remains a living source of inspiration, guiding ongoing efforts to advance fundamental freedoms and uphold the values that underpin free and democratic societies. That vision continues to resonate far beyond America’s borders, reminding us of the universal aspirations for “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

President Donald Trump marked the momentous occasion in a proclamation on Friday, stating, “Two hundred and fifty years ago, the Founders of our great Republic gathered in Philadelphia to fulfill a God-given destiny — the freedom and Independence of the United States of America.”

“Fifty-six men — representing legions of freedom-loving Patriots sprawled across 13 Colonies — pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to sign a legendary charter of freedom and declare America’s promise that all men are created equal and have the sovereign right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. On that sweltering summer day in the heart of Pennsylvania, these noble Patriots not only raised up a new nation, but immortalized in our Declaration of Independence a series of sacred truths that transcend time and place — creating the single greatest force for virtue, peace, prosperity, and greatness on the face of the Earth,” he stated.

Citizens and visitors will celebrate the anniversary on Saturday in Washington, DC, with what has been called the “largest” fireworks display in American history which will be a 40-minute show with 850,000 fireworks, Breitbart News reported Friday.