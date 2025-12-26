Times Square to Host Patriotic New Year’s, Fourth of July Ball Drop

As the United States prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, Times Square will be hosting a patriotic ball drop shortly after the New Year’s Eve ball drop, and a Fourth of July ball drop.

In a press release from America250, a “nonpartisan organization charged by Congress with leading the celebration and commemoration” of when the Declaration of Independence was signed, it was revealed that there would be a “surprise second post-midnight” ball drop at 12:04 a.m. on January 1, 2026.

Months later, on July 3, the Times Square Ball “will drop again” to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S., “marking the first time in history the Ball drops outside of New Year’s Eve,” according to the press release.

“America250 will kick off the Semiquincentennial year on New Year’s Eve in Times Square — the most watched celebration on the planet — signaling that the largest and most inspiring celebration and commemoration in our nation’s history is underway in 2026,” Rosie Rios, the chair of America250, explained in a statement.

According to the press release, for the second New Year’s ball drop at Times Square shortly after midnight, the ball “will be relit in a red, white, and blue America250 design”:

At approximately 12:04 a.m. EST, the Times Square Ball will be relit in a red, white, and blue America250 design and rise above illuminated “2026” numerals. The moment will include a new video “America Turns 250,” a first-ever post-midnight release of 2,000 pounds of red, white, and blue confetti, and a dynamic pyro finale set to Ray Charles’ rendition of “America the Beautiful.” This New Year’s Eve moment reflects deep collaboration among America250, One Times Square, and the Times Square Alliance, reinforcing the partnerships guiding the Semiquincentennial.

Breitbart News reported that in honor of the 250th anniversary of the U.S., between December 31, 2025 – January 5, 2026, “nightly displays will project a sweeping visual narrative onto the” Washington Monument:

The commemorative event kicks off December 31, 2025, with a midnight countdown illuminating the Monument as a towering 250-foot birthday candle — symbolically marking the start of the United States’ semiquincentennial year. From December 31 through January 5, nightly displays will project a sweeping visual narrative onto the Monument, highlighting key moments in American history — from discovery and independence to unity and future innovation.

In honor of nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary, President Donald Trump has also announced plans for the “Patriot Games” in which a boy and girl from each state who are the “two top high school athletes” will be competing in sporting events.