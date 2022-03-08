Antony Blinken Thanks Israel for Mediation Efforts Between Russia and Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed gratitude to Israel for its mediation efforts on the Ukraine-Russia war in a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Tuesday in Latvia.

“We very much appreciate the efforts that any of our close partners and friends and allies can make to see if there’s any opening to end the war, consistent, of course, with the principles that we’ve all established, starting with the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people, who must have their sovereignty, their independence, and their territorial integrity,” Blinken told Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

“I look forward to hearing your ideas, hearing about some of the engagements that Israel has had, but we appreciate all efforts by friends and allies to look for a diplomatic resolution,” he added.

Bennett on Saturday made a lightening trip to Moscow and Berlin to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz respectively, saying Israel had a “moral duty” to do everything in its power to bring an end to the human suffering in Ukraine.

The Israeli premier also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky three times in a 24-hour period.

In addition to briefing the American diplomat on Bennett’s mediation efforts with Putin, Lapid also flew to Latvia to underscore Israeli concerns over the new nuclear deal emerging from the talks in Vienna between Iran and world powers. According to Lapid, the meeting was taking place “at the moment the world order is changing.”

“This war [in Ukraine] is a reminder to Israel. We have friends, we have allies, but our security must always be in our hands only.”

Israel is one of few Western democracies that is an ally of both Russia and Ukraine and has been cautious about taking sides since Moscow’s invasion. Russia also has heavy military presence in Syria and controls its skies and as such, Jerusalem coordinates all military strikes on Iranian targets in Syria with Moscow.

While Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned Russia’s invasion as a “breach of the international order,” the country has stopped short of offering military assistance or directly condemning Russia.

More than 1.5 million Israeli citizens are from Russia and In addition, both Ukraine and Russia have large Jewish communities and Israel sees itself as a protector of Jews in the Diaspora.

However, on Monday Lapid said Israel would continue to condemn Russia.

“Israel is totally committed to do everything possible to stop the war in Ukraine,” said Lapid on Monday. “We have condemned the Russian invasion, and we still do. And Israel is a partner in the global effort to make sure and verify that this war must be stopped.

“The way to stop a war is to negotiate. Israel is speaking with both sides, both with Russia and Ukraine, and we are working in full coordination with our greatest ally, the United States, and our European partners.”