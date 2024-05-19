WATCH: Crowd Boos Transgender Winner at Girls’ Track Event

The crowd at an Oregon track event loudly booed the winner of a race at a girls’ track event. Why? Because the winner of the race was not a girl.

Aayden Gallagher, a high school sophomore and a male, eked out a win over a female runner in the 200-meter dash in the Oregon School Activities Association Track & Field State Championships.

The crowd can be heard cheering the female runner who is in the lead at the beginning of the video. However, those cheers turn into boos as Gallagher edges out his female opponent and steals the win from the girl.

The moment was captioned by former Kentucky swimmer and Save Women’s Sports advocate Riley Gaines.

“Another proud moment for women’s sports! Aayden Gallagher (male) just placed 1st in the Oregon state championship in the women’s 200m after placing 2nd in the 400m. Just listen to the audible BOOS. People are over this…& it’s about time,” she wrote.

“Look at the girls on the podium applauding when 2nd place (the rightful winner) is announced. Then watch them when the boys name is announced. Stop saying girls are okay with this because they aren’t. This is heartbreaking and deeply regressive.”

According to the final results of the tournament, Gallagher won the 200-meter and came in second in the 400-meter.

Protests against trans inclusion in women’s and girls’ sports have increased in recent weeks. In West Virginia, a group of female shot-putters stepped out in protest of having to compete against a trans thrower.

5 middle school female athletes in West Virginia on Thursday refused to throw shot put against male Becky Pepper-Jackson. They “stepped in” then “stepped out” in protest. This is how you finally stop men from ruining women’s sports. These girls get it!pic.twitter.com/Kufjp3BmUX — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 19, 2024

The girls were then told by their school district that they could not compete in the next tournament, prompting West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) to file suit on their behalf.