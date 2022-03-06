Israel has a “moral duty” to do everything in its power to bring an end to the human suffering in Ukraine, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday after returning to Israel from a flash trip to Moscow and Berlin. His travels involved meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Israeli premier also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky three times in a 24-hour period.

“I went to Moscow and Berlin to try to help bring a dialogue between all the sides, with the blessing and encouragement of all the players,” Bennett said at the start of a cabinet meeting.

“The situation on the ground is not good,” he added. “The human suffering is great and can become even greater if things continue on the current path. There are Israelis who need to come home and Jewish communities in distress that need help.”

“Even if the chance isn’t great, when there is even a little opening and we have access to all sides and the ability, I see this as our moral duty to make every effort,” he said.

“As long as the candle is burning, we must make every effort,” Bennett added, paraphrasing a Talmudic idiom.

Bennett said he traveled with the U.S.’ blessing while Zelensky was also informed of the meeting with Putin ahead of time.

Little information was provided about the content of either meeting with Putin and Scholz or the phone call with Zelensky.

He added there are thousands of Israelis stuck in Ukraine as well as Jewish communities “in distress.”

Israel was preparing for a massive wave of immigration from eligible Ukrainians, Bennett said. Some 200,000 Ukrainians are eligible to immigrate to Israel.

“This is a challenge for the State of Israel, but it is a challenge that we withstood in the past, time after time,” he said. “Moments like this, in which the world is facing an upheaval and Jews are no longer safe where they are, remind all of us how important it is that there is a home for Jews, whoever they are, and how important it is that we have the State of Israel.”

Israel is one of few Western democracies that is an ally of both Russia and Ukraine and has been cautious about taking sides since Moscow’s invasion. Russia also has heavy military presence in Syria and controls its skies and as such, Jerusalem coordinates all military strikes on Iranian targets in Syria with Moscow.

In addition, both Ukraine and Russia have large Jewish communities and Israel sees itself as a protector of Jews in the Diaspora.

Israel has expressed its support for the Ukrainian people and has sent 100 tons of humanitarian aid. While Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned Russia’s invasion as a “breach of the international order,” the country has stopped short of offering military assistance or directly condemning Russia.

Bennett, a religiously observant Jew, flew to Moscow on Saturday morning – something that would usually be forbidden on the Jewish Sabbath. Desecrating the Sabbath is permitted if lives are at stake. He took with him Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin, who served as a translator and adviser. Elkin, a Russian speaker and native of Ukraine, is also Sabbath observant.