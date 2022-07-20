Nikki Haley: U.S. ‘Must Give Everything’ to Israel to Stop Iran from Getting a Nuke

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley on Monday said the U.S. must give Israel “everything it needs” to help it stop Iran from getting a nuclear bomb.

“If it ever looks like Iran is getting to a nuclear weapon, we must act, and we must act swiftly and decisively,” Haley told an audience of pro-Israel activists at the Christians United for Israel’s (CUFI) 17th annual Washington Summit.

“Our national security depends on keeping the bomb away from Iran, and if America won’t, then Israel must, and we should help them. At the minimum, we should give Israel everything it needs to defend itself and destroy Iran’s nuclear program.”

Haley also warned President Joe Biden was set to give “more than a hundred billion dollars” to Iran in windfalls if a nuclear deal is inked.

“The president is desperate to get back into the Iran nuclear deal. He’s made that clear, and he’s said he’ll do almost anything to get the ayatollahs to sign on the dotted line,” she said.

The Biden administration had given Russia the role of “lead negotiator” in the talks aimed at reviving the nuclear deal, she said.

“Due to America’s weakness, Iran is in the strongest position it’s ever been. Everyone knows what Iran wants. It wants nuclear weapons, it wants ballistic missiles to carry those nuclear weapons, and it wants to use those missiles and nukes to destroy both Israel and America,” said Haley.

The former envoy hinted at launching a presidential campaign, referring to the next president as “her.”

“If this president signs any sort of [Iran nuclear] deal, I’ll make you a promise: The next president will shred it on her first day in office,” Haley said to applause. “Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman.”

Earlier this month, Haley said that she would run for president “if there’s a place for me.”