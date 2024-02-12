Hamas Complains About Hostage Rescue: Claims ‘Massacre’ in Rafah

The Palestinian Hamas terrorist organization issued a statement Monday morning complaining about the overnight rescue of two Israeli hostages by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), claiming that the rescue had caused a “massacre” in the city of Rafah.

As Breitbart News reported, Israeli forces conducted a daring raid into Rafah, which is on the Egyptian border, despite having been warning just hours before by U.S. President Joe Biden not to attack Hamas in Rafah without a plan for protecting civilians.

In so doing, Israel freed Fernando Simon Marman, 61, and Louis Har, 70, killing dozens of in the process.

The Times of Israel reported:

Hamas in its initial response to the IDF rescue of two hostages rails against “the massacre the Israeli army conducted in Rafah tonight” and blames the US “for giving the green light to Netanyahu.” … Hamas calls the operation a continuation of the “genocidal war” and the forced displacement attempts against the Palestinian people.

The exact death toll on the Palestinian side is unclear; the Hamas-run Gazan Health Ministry said that over 100 people had been killed, without distinguishing between terrorists and civilians. Footage circulated of the alleged site of the rescue and battle.

Roughly 130 hostages remain in Gaza. Rafah is Hamas’s last stronghold, and the terrorist organization has warned that if Israel attacks Rafah, it will stop negotiating for the hostages’ release.

Talks have faltered because Hamas insists on ending the war in response to any release of hostages, a condition that would allow Hamas to survive and to attack Israel again in the future.

