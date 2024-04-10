Survivors of Supernova Massacre Gather for Trance, Therapy in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel — Survivors of the October 7 terror attack at the Supernova music festival gathered Wednesday evening at a lakefront for trance music, group therapy, and an opportunity to reconnect with one another.

As 4,000 people — dancers, bartenders, and security personnel — watched the sunrise from the Re’im forest on that fateful Saturday, Hamas terrorists few across the Gaza border on paragliders or blew holes in the fence and entered on pickup trucks.

“We thought the paragliders were part of the festival,” said Raz Malka, one of the organizers of the Tel Aviv gathering. “The year before, we had a trance party for the Jewish holiday of Purim, and a bunch of Israeli paragliders flew past the party, so we thought it was familiar.”

Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades via Storyful

The scenes of horror and devastation that followed were broadcast around the world. Terrorists mowed down anyone they saw, even firing into bathroom stalls. Desperate people fled to bomb shelters along the nearby road — only to be followed by terrorists, who flung grenades and fired machine guns inside.

There were 403 people murdered at the festival — a third of the 1200 Israelis who were killed by Hamas that day. Dozens were kidnapped from the festival and taken to Gaza; many of those are still being held hostage in Gaza.

Many survived by hiding in ravines, or in nearby fields. Some were rescued by drivers who braved gunfire and roadblocks to pull people out — then returned again for more. The stories of heroism and sacrifice abound.

And for the survivors, the trauma has continued — the daily ups and downs, the depression, the elation. “It’s like an addiction,” Malka says. “You become addicted to the adrenaline of survival.”

To help each other through the experience, the survivors have been holding gatherings — daily through September, and weekly ever since.

At this event, the first outdoor event of the year, there was a DJ spinning trance tunes, and people lounging on the beach by the lake.

Several healing booths had been set up — a group therapy area, a booth for massage therapy, and even a tattoo parlor. Other people offer advice about going back to work, or starting school again — a challenge for many of the survivors.

The gatherings are private, and not open to the public. But there are volunteers who help, and donations are welcome, Malka says, to help with the continued costs of holding the gathering.

“We need this,” Malka told Breitbart News. “Last week, we were in the middle of moving sites, and we didn’t have a gathering. People called me: ‘We need this!'”

