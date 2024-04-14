Iran’s General Salami Lauds ‘Successful’ Attack on Israel, Warns Against Retaliation

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, General Hossein Salami, on Sunday applauded the drone and missile attack on Israel, lauding it as more successful than expected before warning against any retaliation from the Jewish state or its allies.

Salami’s boast came despite the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) saying it had intercepted the “majority” of the “dozens” of drones and cruise missiles sent to attack Israel, though a few hit targets, including an IDF base, as Breitbart News reported.

Overall a swarm of over 300 drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles were used in air assault by Tehran.

Israel’s air defense systems were backed by assets from the U.S., U.K., and Jordan that also intercepted Iranian drones and helped neuter the state-on-state attack.

Salami claimed otherwise in his boast of supreme success saying:

Our information on all of the hits is not complete yet but on that part of the hits that we have accurate, documented and field-related reports show that this operation has been carried out with a success that exceeded the expectation.

The Iran-state media outlet IRNA further detailed the IRGC commander warned that Israel will “regret its past actions and take a lesson from Iran’s attacks,” claiming any reaction from Israel to Iran’s recent attacks would be met “with a much stronger response.”

As Breitbart News reported, the attack was supposedly in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike on April 1 that eliminated seven senior Iranian military officials, including two generals, in Damascus, Syria.

The only Israeli casualty was an Arab Israeli girl — a Bedouin Muslim hit by shrapnel in the Israeli city of Arad.

Iran has been using its terrorist proxies to attack Israel for decades, and accelerated those attacks after the Hamas invasion of October 7.

Israel has said that any attack from Iranian territory would result in an attack on Iran.