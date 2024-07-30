An Israeli Village Grieves: Let These 12 Children Be ‘Ambassadors of Peace’

MAJDAL SHAMS, Israel — The mother of one of the twelve children murdered Saturday by a Hezbollah rocket cried out in grief as she approached the local soccer field where they were killed.

“Tell me,” the local schoolteacher asked, as the mother wept behind her, “how am I supposed to erase their names from the register?”

Nearby, the crater of the rocket sits at a corner of the field, near a torn steel fence.

Shrapnel hit the playground nearby; body parts were found on the roof of a neighboring building. The scene, even three days later, is almost too much for journalists to bear.

The streets are lined with black flags. Portraits of the victims hang on fences; a memorial, with a soccer ball or basketball placed in each of twelve empty chairs, along with jerseys featuring the names of the children, takes up the central roundabout.

Local dignitaries arrive to comfort the village and the grieving families. Former defense minister Moshe “Bogey” Ya’alon; the mayor of the town of Karmiel; an imam from the Muslim community in the central Israeli town of Lydda.

The imam delivers a speech in Arabic calling for unity among all of Israel’s citizens — Druze, Muslim, Jewish, and Chrisitian. He leads Muslims in the midday prayer at the memorial site and embraces members of the community.

As they deliver eulogies, the message echoes from one leader to another: we must unite, as one nation, against hate.

Some foreign journalists ask locals for their views about how Israel should respond. But local resident Jawad Abuzed has no interest in geopolitics. For the Druze, spread across Israel, Lebanon, and Syria, there really is only one answer.

“We hope these 12 kids will be ambassadors of peace,” Abuzed tells me.

“And we ask for peace all over the world.”

