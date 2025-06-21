Iran Vows Uranium Enrichment Will Continue Despite U.S. Strikes

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) vowed within hours of massive U.S. airstrikes on its nuclear facilities that uranium enrichment will continue.

The AEOI denounced President Donald Trump’s strikes as “barbaric” and vowed that the “blood of nuclear martyrs” would be honored.

After ritually invoking the name of Allah, the AEOI confirmed that the “nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan were attacked by the enemies of Islamic Iran in a barbaric act that violated international law, especially the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).”

“This action, contrary to international law, was unfortunately carried out in the shadow of the indifference and even the complicity of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” the AEOI charged.

“The American enemy has claimed responsibility for the attack on the aforementioned sites, which are under the continuous supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, based on the Safeguards Agreement and the NPT Treaty,” the statement said.

“The international community is expected to condemn the lawlessness based on the rules of the jungle and support Iran in achieving its legitimate rights,” it demanded.

The AEOI assured “the great Iranian nation” that “despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of its thousands of revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the path of development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped.”

“This organization has put the necessary measures, including legal action, on its agenda to defend the rights of the noble Iranian nation,” the statement concluded.

Iran was, in fact, found in breach of its obligations under the NPT by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) last Thursday.

The IAEA board of governors censured Iran for enriching large amounts of uranium to levels far higher than necessary for any conceivable civilian purpose and for concealing its activities at three undeclared nuclear sites. It was the most severe censure issued against Iran by the U.N. nuclear watchdog since 2005.

In a sharp contrast to the AEOI’s pleas for protection from the IAEA on Saturday night, the Iranian regime was furious with the IAEA for passing the resolution against it. The Iranian Foreign Ministry accused IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi of colluding with Israel to launch an “unjust war of aggression” against Tehran.

Iran accused Grossi of submitting a “completely biased report” on Iran’s noncompliance that was “used as the ultimate excuse by a warmongering and genocidal regime to launch an aggressive war against Iran and an illegal attack on our peaceful nuclear facilities.”

“You made the International Atomic Energy Agency a partner in this unjust war,” the Iranians fumed at the man they now expect to save their illicit nuclear program.