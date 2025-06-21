Trump: U.S. Completed ‘Successful Attack’ on Iranian Nuclear Sites

President Donald Trump revealed that the United States had just completed a “very successful attack on” three nuclear sites in Iran, such as Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

The White House says Preident Trump will address the nation at 10 p.m. EDT.