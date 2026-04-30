Jasmine Crockett Angry She Is Disrespected When She Is One of the ‘Most Powerful People in this Country’

Prolific Trump hater Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) is extremely disturbed that people “disrespect” her, pointing to her self-proclaimed status as one of the most “powerful people in the country” with her position as a congresswoman.

“I’m a black woman in America,” Crockett said during an appearance on the talk show Sherri.

“So I mean – I mean some people are just like, oh, but you’re a congresswoman. I’m a black woman first,” she said before complaining about the apparent level of “disrespect” she receives. Crockett openly wondered how anyone could possibly “disrespect” her, given her status as one of hundreds of congressional lawmakers, making her, in her own words, one of the “most powerful people in this country.”

“And so you know the level of disrespect that is continuously lobbed against us as black women. You know for me, I’m like, wait a minute. Now, I am one of the 535 most powerful people in this country,” she said. “And for some reason you think we on the same level, but you don’t disrespect me.

The Democrat continued, “Like it’s not gonna happen.”

Crockett, who ran a failed campaign for a Senate seat in the Lone Star State, has a long history of controversial statements, often deeming herself a victim – whether of “disrespect” or her own assumptions that critics are targeting her because of her skin color. However, it is Crockett who has spewed a lengthy list of attacks and bombastic remarks against the “enemy to the United States” or “wanna-be Hitler” and his so-called “cult” followers.

She has continually fanned the flames of political unrest, making outlandish statements to invigorate her far-left base. Last year, for example, Crockett publicly stated she is not sure if there will be elections in four years.

She frequently displays uncouth behavior, making fun of paralyzed Gov. Greg Abbott during a speech at the 2025 Human Rights Campaign (HRC) dinner.

“Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there,” she said. “Come on, now. And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot-ass mess, Honey, so, um, so, yes. Yes, yes, yes. Right, okay.”

Instead of owning it, she bizarrely claimed she was not thinking about Abbott’s condition but about the planes, trains, and automobiles he has used to transfer illegal migrants out of the state, even though that does not match the context of her remarks.

In another instance of such behavior, Crockett faced accusations of grabbing a journalist’s phone and scratching his hand because she did not want to answer his question about her participation in the Tesla Takedown.