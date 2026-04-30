A previously deported illegal alien, who was on the run for 15 years, will serve just two years in prison for having killed 16-year-old Megan Ratliff in a 2010 drunk driving crash in Indianapolis, Indiana.

On Thursday, a judge in Marion Superior Court sentenced Israel Espinosa to a two-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to felony reckless homicide for killing Megan Ratliff.

As part of the plea deal, the state dropped charges of failure to stop after a crash, operating a vehicle without having a license, and failure to stop at an accident against Espinosa.

The sentence comes more than 15 years after Megan died in the crash, which occurred on Nov. 27, 2010. Police said Espinosa was drunk driving when he drove through a traffic light and hit an SUV in which Megan was a passenger.

When police arrived on the scene of the crash, Megan was pinned under the SUV after having been ejected from the vehicle.

Fifteen years after driving drunk and killing Megan, in September 2015, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that agents had located and arrested Espinosa in Oklahoma.

The Ratliff family told journalist Angela Ganote that they are unhappy with the plea deal offered to Espinosa, which has resulted in his relatively short prison sentence.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.