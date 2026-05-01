Greg Biffle’s Estate Sued For $30M Over Fatal Plane Crash

The estate of late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle is being sued for $30 million in a wrongful death lawsuit over the 2025 plane crash that killed him and six others.

The suits have been brought by the estates of Dennis Dutton – the pilot of the Cessna Citation II – and his son Jack. The central charge is that Biffle himself is responsible for the plane crash that occurred on December 18.

The suit was filed earlier this week in Iredell County, North Carolina.

Specifically, the suit claims that Biffle was negligent in providing “inadequate maintenance and upkeep” to the aircraft. A responsibility that fell to him as the plane’s owner, the suit states.

Biffle’s Cessna C550 business jet crashed at the end of the runway at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. The crash killed seven people: Greg Biffle, his wife, Cristina, his two kids, five-year-old Ryder, and 14-year-old Emma, along with pilot Dennis Dutton, his son, Jack Dutton, and Craig Wadsworth.

Cockpit voice recorder data reveals that trouble was suspected from the outset. During takeoff, issues with the aircraft’s thrust capacity were noted. However, the issue was apparently not deemed serious enough to abort the flight.

The lawsuits seek a combined $30 million in damages, $15 million for each estate.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has not yet released the findings of its investigation.