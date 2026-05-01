Tim Walz’s ‘Anxious’ Daughter Calls For Gun Control After Trump Assassination Attempt

Hope Walz, the daughter of disgraced Minnesota governor and failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, called for gun control this week in the aftermath of another attempted assassination attempt on President Donald Trump.

“Gun control doesn’t just save Democrats’ lives. It also saves Republican lives,” she said in a TikTok video posted this week, apparently attempting to position herself as a leftist taking moral high ground.

“You’d think we’d be at a point now where we could call for some common sense legislation, but I don’t know. I don’t know,” she said sarcastically. “Also here to say that political violence is never ok. Duh. That’s the difference between us and them. It’s never ok.”

Walz continued, “But there’s something we can do about it: common sense gun legislation.”

She ultimately called on her audience to “do something about that for everybody’s sake.”

“For everybody’s sake, yeah. Yeah. Happy Tuesday,” she added. “Feeling a little anxious today, but we’re going to get through it.”

Notably, this is the same “anxious” Walz who described Trump’s previous crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital as nothing more than “bitch baby, wussy, scaredy cat behavior.”

Walz made absolutely no mention of the obscenely false characterizations and violent rhetoric espoused by her fellow leftists that helped incite such radicals as the alleged would-be assassin to take action. Many Democrats and the media have a long history of describing President Donald Trump as a dictator, Nazi, fascist, Hitler, evil person, and more over the last decade.

In fact, Hope Walz’s own father, currently embroiled in Somali fraud scandals, has played a central role in the false narrative seemingly embraced by the leftist lunatic accused would-be assassins.

In 2024, Walz claimed that Trump’s rally in Madison Square Garden was a reenactment of a Nazi rally from the 1930s.

“Don’t think that he doesn’t know for one second exactly what they’re doing there,” Walz said.

During a law school graduation speech last year, Walz referred to Trump as a “tyrant.”

“This is what the crumbling of rule of law looks like in real time,” the Democrat said at that time. “And it’s exactly what the founders of this nation feared: a tyrant, abusing power to persecute scapegoats and enemies.”

Walz also told graduating students that that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are “Trump’s Modern Gestapo.” Like father, like daughter–Hope Walz also described ICE as a “horrible Gestapo” that “cannot be funded.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt this week reminded Americans that there is not much difference between leftist TDS rhetoric and what was written in the alleged would-be White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner shooter’s manifesto.

“Ask yourselves, how different is the rhetoric from this almost-assassin than what you read on social media and hear in various forums every single day?” she asked. “The answer – if you’re being honest with yourself – is that there is no difference at all. Much of the manifesto of the would-be assassin is indistinguishable from the words that we hear daily from so many.”

The suspect, Cole Allen, allegedly wrote in his manifesto, “I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that.”

“I experience rage thinking about everything this administration has done,” the manifesto concluded.