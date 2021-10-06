NRSC Rakes in Over $25 Million During Third Quarter Fundraising

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) announced Wednesday the group topped $25 million in fundraising during the third quarter, gearing up for a tough battle for the Senate majority in next year’s midterms.

The Senate Republicans’ campaign arm also announced that it raised $9.5 million in September alone, which is what pushed them over the $25 million threshold for the quarter.

Heading into the final quarter of off-year fundraising, the group has more than $27.7 million cash on hand, having raised $76.2 million in the first three quarters, which has now exceeded the total fundraising efforts from 2019 — the previous off year before the last election.

The NRSC announced that the group’s investment in their digital fundraising program paid off, announcing that, so far this year, the group raised $13.7 million from digital and the first-time donors this quarter totaling 56,200.

“Democrats are seeing slumping poll numbers and declining enthusiasm among voters as Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer fail hardworking Americans from all walks of life,” said NRSC Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) in a statement. “Meanwhile, the NRSC is seeing strong grassroots energy to elect a Republican Senate majority to serve as a check on Joe Biden’s radical, reckless, socialist agenda.

The group also touted the number of total donations (190,104) in September alone and the 21,400 first-time donors the NRSC saw. The group also had 188,469 of the September donations under $200 and currently have zero debt, meaning they can use 100 percent of the money they raised.

“This quarter alone we brought in more than 56,000 first-time donors to the party – more than half of all of our first-time donors this year,” the committee’s chairman added. “American families are clearly rejecting Democrats’ reckless tax hikes, inflation-inducing spending, and border crises. The momentum is on Republicans’ side and will only continue to build as Democrats push their reckless, anti-American agenda.”

