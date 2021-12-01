Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 22: Sen. Rand Paul and Sean Spicer Dunk on Fauci and Fredo

On today’s Breitbart News Daily Podcast, host Alex Marlow gives a preview of the major abortion case being argued before the Supreme Court today. Plus, CNN has sent Fredo to the bench after the nighttime anchor, formerly known as Chris Cuomo, was apparently busted using CNN “resources” to investigate his brother’s (former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo) sexual assault accusers. Next, the new Twitter boss “Gulag Parag” Agrawal already is enacting new censorship rules on Twitter that will hurt real journalism. And what about this peak mask hypocrisy? Both Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were photographed violating mask protocols – in rooms with masked children! Alex reports on this Breitbart exclusive. Also, the Fed admitted that “Bidenflation” isn’t temporary, and Vice President Kamala Harris got heckled for failing the bar exam. Finally, our two guests today are Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer who throw down hard on both Dr. Anthony Fauci and Chris “Fredo” Cuomo.

