Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 28: The Fauci Tries to Steal Christmas, Exclusive Trump Clips, Guest: Larry Arnn Takes on Woke Science Establishment

Will Joe Biden vanquish Putin like he vanquished Corn Pop? Breitbart News Daily Podcast host Alex Marlow breaks down Big Joey getting mocked not only by the Chinese but also by the Russians over his geopolitical half-measures. Meanwhile, “Smash and Grab” continues in U.S. cities, as the media continues to ignore the fact that this epidemic is only happening in Democrat-run cities. Dr. Fauci does his best Scrooge impression, laughably (and horrifyingly) suggesting that you ask your family members to show their vaccine papers at Christmas. Someone please get this man a lump of coal… and a subpoena. Plus, the woke world keeps dunking on itself. Black Lives Matter apparently still supports hate crime hoaxer Jussie “Juicy” Smollett. And maybe, just maybe, calling someone “Latinx” is actually misgendering Hispanic Americans. And as a big bonus for today, we have exclusive clips of Donald Trump’s sit-down interview with our Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle. The full interview will air this week on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 and the SXM app. Our guest today is Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn, one of the most important intellectuals in the country, who discusses his efforts to reclaim the scientific method from the new woke religion that has swallowed up our academic culture.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

