Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 169: Celebrating America, Mocking the Haters; Guests: Navy SEAL (Ret.) Derrick Van Orden and Border Expert Randy Clark

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a quick recap of his Independence Day weekend. He makes the case that middle regular old America does not share the same negative world view of this country as most of the people who run our big cities. He reads some awful tweets and headlines from the media class to illustrate. Then, he breaks down President Joe Biden’s take on Independence Day. Biden announced that America isn’t doing all that great (he takes no responsibility for this, of course) and that gas stations must lower gas prices now because hey, President Joey says so. Then Alex gives some of the details on the Highland Park, Illinois, Independence Day parade shooting. It was horrible, in every sense of the word, including how the media is dealing with it. Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R) seems to be trying to egg on former President Donald Trump to run again. And finally, Alex has an epic “Woke Update” today, which includes a description of shocking video footage at Breitbart News of a particularly debased, fetishistic “pride” parade that somehow garnered more corporate sponsors than a typical NASCAR driver. Scary, but important. Our first guest today is retired Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden, who is running for Congress in Wisconsin’s 3rd district. Then, Alex speaks to Randy Clark, a former Border Patrol agent who is now an integral part of Breitbart News’ Border and Cartel Chronicles initiative.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

