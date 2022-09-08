Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 213: ‘My Son Hunter’ Fever with Director Robert Davi, Media Cartel Bill with Sen. Tom Cotton

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with some updates on My Son Hunter, which is off to a rip-roaring start and is available to stream and download at MySonHunter.com. The film’s star Laurence Fox was on Tucker Carlson’s show last night, and Alex plays the audio. He also reads a hateful review from a Media Matters alum. Then, Alex breaks down today’s political headlines and offers a disturbing “Woke Update.” Most importantly, Alex reports on the latest developments in the zombie media cartel bill (a.k.a. JCPA) which is losing conservative support, but we must remain vigilant. Our guests today are Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R) and My Son Hunter director and Hollywood legend Robert Davi.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.