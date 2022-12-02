Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 273: Rep. Jeffries as New Dem Leader; Biden’s Border Record; Abrams to FCC? Guest: Ken Klukowski on Biden’s Legal Battles

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for host Alex Marlow, opens today’s podcast with a new report projecting that under Biden’s watch, a record-breaking 6.9 million migrants will have crossed the U.S. southern border by 2023. Then, House Democrats have elevated one the country’s leading election deniers Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as their new party leader. Plus, anti-lockdown protesters in China are rising up in the face of the brutal communist regime’s COVID crackdowns. Asked if he supports the anti-lockdown protesters (many of whom are being forced to make Apple products), Apple CEO Tim Cook had little to say. And Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is now pushing a bill to break the Apple/Google App Store duopoly. Florida is the latest state to pull billions in assets away from communist China mega asset firm BlackRock over their push for radical environmental policies. And then, twice-failed Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams wants to be the next member of the Federal Communications Commission. Our guest today is Breitbart Senior Legal Contributor Ken Klukowski, who gives his analysis on the legal battles brewing over Biden’s student loan forgiveness, border and immigration policies, and more.

