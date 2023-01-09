Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 291: McCarthy Finally Becomes Speaker; Guests Sen. Josh Hawley and Actor Kirk Cameron

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast by looking at how Kevin McCarthy finally became Speaker of the House on Friday night and what he’ll have to face going forward from his own party, Democrats, and people like the ever-broke President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Alex also covers America’s endless border crisis, the chaos in Brazil, and the NFL actually providing a feel-good story. We have two guests today. First, we hear from Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who leading the charge against Communist China’s evil TikTok spy app. Then, we hear from actor Kirk Cameron who has a new children’s book titled As You Grow, which is driving the woke left nuts for all of the right reasons.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.