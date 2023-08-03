Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 360: Dr. Sebastian Gorka on Trump Indictment 3.0

Host Mike does another deep dive into President Donald Trump’s third indictment. How did the corporate media react to it and what does that tell us about its importance and validity? Then Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist and deputy assistant to President Trump and the host of America First, joins Slater to provide his analysis of Trump’s latest legal drama as someone who served in the Trump White House with the man himself.

