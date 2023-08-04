Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 361: How Woke Killed Boy Scouting; Guest: Nigel Farage on Being Debanked

Host Mike Slater looks at how wokeness destroyed the Boy Scouts of America and how that same poison is impacting other beloved American institutions. Our guest today is former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage who discusses how he beat the corporate left’s attempt to “debank” him and why these debanking tactics pose a grave threat to anyone who challenges the woke establishment.

