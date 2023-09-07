Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 384: NYC Migrant Crisis; Guest: Dr. Sebastian Gorka

Host Mike Slater discusses New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ migrant crisis. Then, Salem radio host and former Trump White House strategist Dr. Sebastian Gorka joins Slater to discuss an article in The Atlantic comparing Donald Trump to a cancer that must be excised by any means possible.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

