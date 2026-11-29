The United States Air Force has confirmed that it repelled drones from the RAF Lakenheath base in England earlier this month.

Reports have suggested that the Islamist regime in Tehran was responsible for the incident.

American security services have confirmed that they responded to suspected drone activity over a military base in Britain earlier this month, which reports have linked to Iran.

According to the Financial Times, approximately six drones were seen at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath base in Suffolk, England on November 13th. Fortunately, they were all warded off by American anti-drone tech. Nevertheless the incident has raised concern and the FT, citing “people familiar with the matter,” reported that Iran is suspected of being behind the incident.

On Saturday, a U.S. Air Force (USAF) spokesman confirmed to Fox News that American security forces had responded to the incident and that no U.S. or UK personal or aircraft were impacted. Yet, the USAF refused to confirm if Iran was behind the drone operation and said that the drones were not recovered.

“For operational security reasons, we will not discuss specific force protection measures or c-UAS systems in place at any given location; however, we want to make clear that our Security Forces, in cooperation with our host nation partners, take a proactive integrated and layered approach to base defense and are ready to address potential threats,” the spokesman said.

“We continue to work very closely with our U.K. partners to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, U.S. and host nation civilians, contractors, families and greater communities. We encourage everyone in our communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately to local authorities.”

The Air Force said that RAF Lakenheath alongside nearby RAF Feltwell is currently hosting around 7,000 active troops and civilian personnel. The two bases are also the current home of four combat-ready fighter squadrons as a part of the 48th Fighter Wing, otherwise known as the Liberty Wing, which stands as the largest American fighter outpost in Europe.

The incident at Lakenheath comes in the wake of a suspected Iran-backed terror plot in September at the RAF Fairford base in Gloucestershire, England, home to America’s heavy bombers in Europe.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that it charged three men, Iranian national Mohsen Mohajeri, Iraqi national Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, and Iranian-Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi in connection to a series of incidents in America and Europe, including the suspected bombing attempt at RAF Fairford.

The three men have been accused of working with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq.

Initially, seven people were arrested and later bailed out after three vans were detained near the base on September 27th. While initial reports indicated potential explosive material, it was later revealed that the vans contained large amounts of petrol.

Meanwhile, reports have also emerged claiming that U.S. intelligence services believe that Tehran is actively plotting to attack the American capital of Washington D.C. with

with a radioactive “dirty bomb” in retaliation to Operation Epic Fury, which was launched by the Trump administration against the Islamist regime in February, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials.