Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 413: Rep. Ben Cline on New House Speaker Mike Johnson

Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) joins host Mike Slater to talk about the new House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), the long process it took to elect him, and the challenges ahead for the Republican House majority. Then, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump, joins Slater to discuss the latest on the war in Israel.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.