Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 457: Breitbart’s Frances Martel on the Houthi Threat

Breitbart World Editor Frances Martel joins host Mike Slater to explain the threat posed by the Shiite Houthi terror organization in Yemen who are currently disrupting trade through the Red Sea. The Biden administration removed the Houthis from the State Department’s list of designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations in 2021.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

