House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) holds a negative approval rating as he seeks to rally House Democrats to protect his job and thwart a motion to vacate next week.

Johnson’s holds a negative 3.5 approval rating, RealClearPolitics poll average shows:

Unfavorable: 31.4 percent

Favorable: 27.6 percent

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Wednesday she intends to move on a motion to vacate Johnson from the Speakership. She argued that Johnson betrayed Republicans by allowing Democrats to seize control of the House.

Johnson, along with Democrats and establishment Republicans, passed President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda that many conservatives long opposed. Greene specifically highlighted three articles of legislation that Johnson enabled:

Government funding

Surveillance of American citizens

Funding Ukraine without first securing the border

In response to Greene’s announcement, Johnson condemned her decision to finally make good on her threats. “This motion is wrong for the Republican conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country,” he claimed in a statement.

Some establishment Republicans believe Johnson should stay in his position, fearing a motion to vacate could disrupt House Republicans’ chances of retaining the House majority.

Some America First Republicans say the motion should go forward to put Johnson on record for working with Democrats to save his job. Democrats are expected to vote in unison with some establishment Republicans to protect Johnson.

Johnson tried to use the November election as a reason for Democrats and establishment Republicans to keep him in charge, even though his fundraising numbers are comparatively subpar.

“I have to do my job. We have to do what we believe to be the right thing,” Johnson claimed at a Tuesday press conference. “We need people who are serious about the job here to continue to do that job and get it done. So I have to do what I believe is right every day and let the chips fall where they may.”

