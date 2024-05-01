J.D. Vance: Idea that Trump Endangered Lives on January 6 Is ‘Absurd’

Senator J.D. Vance (R-OH) said Wednesday on CNN’s “The Source” that it was “absurd” to claim former President Donald Trump endangered lives on January 6, 2021.

Host Kaitlan Collins asked, “Does it give you any pause to be his vice president given how he is treated, Mike Pence?”

Vance said, “Kaitlin, I’m extremely skeptical that Mike Pence’s life was ever in danger. I think politics and politics, people like to really exaggerate things from time to time.”

He added, “A lot of folks in the Democratic Party, Kaitlan, act as if January 6 was the scariest moment of their lives. I think look, January 6 was a bad day. It was a riot, but the idea that Donald Trump endangered anyone’s lives when he told them to protest peacefully, it’s just absurd.”

Vance added, “Did a few people say some bad things? Sure. But do we blame Donald Trump for every bad thing that’s ever been said by a participant in American democracy. I think that’s an absurd standard.”

He concluded, “I think the biggest threat to American democracy Kaitlin, is that the Biden administration is trying to prevent Donald Trump from campaigning and taking his case to the American people even as hide their own candidate.”

